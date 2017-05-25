Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Dummy Unit Video Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is video of an iPhone 8 dummy model. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Dummy: A dummy model of the iPhone 8 has shown up in a video, reports MacRumors. The dummy unit in the video is claimed to be for the iPhone 8, and that just may be true. The dummy model does feature many of the same designs that rumors have been talking about. This includes the dual vertical camera on the rear of the device. It is also missing the Home button and Touch ID sensor, as well as having an edge-to-edge display. The dummy unit also has a glass case with a stainless steel frame around it. All of these are features that rumors have said will be part of the iPhone 8.

Virtual Keyboard: Apple may still be interested in a MacBook with a virtual keyboard, Patently Apple notes. The publication has found that the tech company is continuing a patent for just such a device. The virtual keyboard could allow for users to change the interface to better suit the programs that they are using. It is also possible that AAPL will use these patents to create a sort of hybrid device that will be a combination of the MacBook and the iPad.

iPhone 8 Release: A new rumor claims to know exactly when the iPhone 8 will come out, reports BGR. According to this rumor, AAPL will be holding an announcement event for the smartphone on Sept. 17, and sales will start on Sept. 25. This is unlikely to be true. It would put the announcement event on a Sunday and have sales start on a Monday. This hasn’t been the tech company’s release days in the past and it is unlikely to change them this year.