Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Touch ID Will Be in the Display

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Touch ID’s location in the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Touch ID: A new rumor claims that Apple will be putting the Touch ID in the display of the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. The source of this rumor is unnamed individuals at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a supplier of AAPL parts. These sources also claim that the device will have “invisible infrared image sensors” that will help aid its camera. The same rumor says that the device won’t feature a physical Home button.

iPhone 8 Launch: A memo sent to AppleCare employees may hint at the iPhone 8’s release window, AppleInsider notes. The memo says that employees won’t be able to take days off starting on Sept. 17 and lasting until Nov. 4. The reason given in the memo is that there will be new product launches and announcements taking place in September. This is likely the iPhone 8 that will most likely come out later this year.

iPhone 8 Case: What is claimed to be a case for the upcoming iPhone 8 has leaked, reports 9to5Mac. The case is shown in images next to an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The case for the upcoming smartphone sits between the iPhone 7 and the 7 Plus in terms of size. Previous leaks have also shown that the device will likely be between the two devices in size. This case also appears to be a little thicker than the iPhone 7 line.