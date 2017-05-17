Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Announce New MacBooks at WWDC

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an update to the MacBook line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

MacBook Update: A new rumor claims that AAPL is planning to update the MacBook line soon, reports Bloomberg. The rumor comes from unnamed sources that are close to the matter. These sources say that AAPL will announce updates to the MacBook line during WWDC 2017, which will take place in June. The rumor is that the tech company will update its MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Air laptops.

Apple Video: Rumor has it that AAPL may be looking to hire Michael Lombardo to head its video programming efforts, BGR notes. Lombardo has previously worked as the programming head for HBO. Reports claim that he met with the tech company earlier this year to talk about possibly joining its video efforts. This information comes from a unnamed person that claims to have been familiar with the discussions.

iOS 10.3.3 Public Beta: Members of AAPL’s public beta testing program can now try out iOS 10.3.3, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company has released its first beta version of the update to its mobile operating system to testers. The beta mostly consists of fixes for bugs. However, users have discovered that there are new background images available for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is possible that these images will be promotional ones for WWDC 2017. Rumors claim that the tech company will announce an update to the iPad line during the event.