Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Be Testing Micro LED Displays

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL testing new types of displays. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Micro LED: A new rumor claims that Apple is ordering Micro LED displays for testing, reports AppleInsider. This rumor comes from an unnamed source in the company’s supply chain. The source says that the tech company made a small order for the Micro LED displays. They claim that the test company wants to evaluate the screens to see how well they will work with the company’s future products.

5G iPhone: Apple is already making plans to test out 5G technology, Business Insider notes. The tech company has filed an application to test the technology and it was made public by the FCC. The application will allow AAPL to test the 5G technology in an effort to prepare for its introduction by wireless carriers. This application states that the company will be testing the 5G tech out at two different locations. One of the locations will be at its original headquarters in on Mariani Avenue. The second testing ground will be in Milpitas, Calif., on Yosemite Drive.

iPhone 8 Render: Yet another possible render for the iPhone 8 has shown up online, reports 9to5Mac. The renders show a device that fits many of the rumors surrounding the device. This includes a display that takes up the majority of the front of the device. It also has the dual vertical camera on the rear the rumors have talked about. One thing to note is that this render has the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. Rumors have been circulating about the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 8, but it hasn’t been pinned down yet.