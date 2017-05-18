Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Wants to Stop ‘Tips’ in China

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company putting an end to “tips” in China. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

WeChat Tips: Apple is reportedly trying to put a stop to users sending money through WeChat, reports MacRumors. WeChat is a social media service that allows users to send tips to content creators to support them. AAPL is reportedly telling WeChat, as well as other apps with similar features, that this needs to stop. The company says that this is the same as in-app purchases and that it should get 30% out of every transaction made with the feature.

iPhone Loyalty: A recent report shows that there is plenty of loyalty for Apple iPhone line, AppleInsider notes. According o the study, 90% of iPhone owners that are planning to upgrade in the next year are aiming to stick with AAPL. This information comes as analysts predict that the tech company will see a “supercycle” with the release of its iPhone 8. The idea behind the supercycle is that many customers have been holding off on purchasing new iPhone devices. There are now enough customers planning to upgrade that it will result in more upgrading this cycle than normal.

iPhone 8 Headphones: If the rumors are true, the iPhone 8 will solve many users’ problems concerning its lack of a headphone jack, reports BGR. While there aren’t any rumors that Apple plans to bring back the 3.5 mm headphone jack, it may be adding wireless charging. Wireless charging means that the Lightning port on the smartphone won’t have to be in use to charge the device. Users complained that they weren’t able to charge their iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices and listen to music at the same time. This change with the iPhone 8 may alleviate those complaints.