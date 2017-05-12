Friday Apple Rumors: WWDC May Include an Amazon Prime Video Announcement

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Apple and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) fixing their broken relationship. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Amazon Prime Video: A new rumor claims that AAPL will announce Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV at WWDC 2017, reports Buzzfeed. According to this rumor, the two companies have come to an agreement that will allow the video streaming app onto AAPL’s set-top boxes. The rumor claims that the announcement will be made during the keynote for WWDC 2017. It also claims that the app will launch this summer. The sources behind this rumor also say that Amazon will start selling TVs on its website again.

iMessage Siri: A new patent shows that AAPL may be working on different ways to interact with Siri, 9to5Mac notes. The patent is for users to be able to communicate with Siri via messages. This could be used in a variety of situations. Examples include in a room full or people talking, a library of other locations where it may be rude have Siri answering questions out loud. The patent shows that Siri will respond to the user in iMessage, instead of via the device’s speaker.