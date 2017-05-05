Friday Apple Rumors: Amazon Prime Video May Come to Apple TV

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) bringing Prime Video to Apple TV. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

Amazon Video: Amazon is reportedly planning to bring its video streaming service to AAPL’s set-top box, reports, Recode. Recent rumors claim that the two companies have been in talks to bring Prime Video to TV and may have reached an agreement. The rumor claims that the Prime Video app will be available for TV users starting in the third quarter of this year. Reports claim that it took talks between AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos and AAPL CEO Tim Cook before an agreement was reached. The two companies are both interested in video and that rivalry has kept Prime Video from taking off on AAPL’s devices.

Purple Rain: New video footage of Prince’s Purple Rain tour may be coming to Apple Music, AppleInsider notes. Prince’s estate is reportedly shopping around to see which streaming service would be interested in the content. The footage and a documentary on Price would fit well with the tech company’s music streaming platform. The service already contains several other videos focusing on music and is likely looking for more content.

Tesla Acquisition: Elon Musk doesn’t think a deal with AAPL will happen anytime soon, reports BGR. The question of Tesla Inc being acquired by AAPL came up during the company’s earnings call for the first quarter of the year. Musk laughed the idea off, saying that it wasn’t a conversation the tech company wanted to have. He also said he didn’t know whether or not to see them as a rival because AAPL’s car plans aren’t clear.