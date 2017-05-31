AT&T Inc. (T) Stock’s 5.1% Dividend Yield Isn’t Worth It

The opening sentence of the Wall Street Journal’s Oct. 24, 2016, article about the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) deal to acquire Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) for $108.7 billion says it all.

“Buying Time Warner Inc. will make AT&T among the most heavily indebted companies on earth.”

Hyperbole, perhaps. But owners of T stock must take into consideration that statement before gleefully banking AT&T’s $1.96 annual dividend payment.

Why? Because some things aren’t worth the risk.

The AT&T Retirement Fund

Let’s assume that you require $100,000 annually to live comfortably and AT&T stock is your only source of income and wealth. Not being a tax advisor, I’m going to assume your dividend income and capital gains are both taxed at 15%.

Therefore, you’ll need approximately $117,650 in AT&T dividends to meet your needs for the next year. Again, I’m not a tax specialist. This is simply meant to help investors understand the ramifications of their decision to own T stock because of its 5.1% dividend yield.

To generate the $117,650 you’ll need approximately 60,025 shares. At AT&T’s May 25 closing price of $38.23 that comes to an investment of $2.3 million. That’s not chump change.

According to GuruFocus.com, AT&T has a five-year dividend growth rate of 2.2%. Based on this track record, it’s projected to pay out $2, $2.05, $2.09, $2.14 and $2.19 in annual dividends over the next five years. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland expects inflation to be less than 2% over the next decade.

Not Much Dividend Growth for T Stock

So, at a 2.2% dividend growth rate and expected inflation of, say, 1.5%, that doesn’t leave much for real, inflation-protected dividend growth. In my opinion, you’re taking a significant chance that AT&T continues to pay a dividend with not much upside to make the extra risk worthwhile.

Remember the opening. One of the most heavily indebted companies on earth!

If you agree with me, you now have to consider the capital gains potential of T stock because if the dividend growth isn’t going to cut it, the capital appreciation better, or you’re exposing yourself to unnecessary risk.

Over the past five years, AT&T stock has achieved an annualized total return of 7.2% for shareholders. With its dividend yield holding in the 5% range, capital appreciation accounted for an additional 2%. Over the longer haul (10-15 years) it’s negative.

Investing, like life, is all about probabilities.

How likely is it that AT&T is going to deliver more than 2% capital appreciation over the next five or ten years? If you listen to the executives at AT&T and Time Warner talk about the transformational nature of the deal, it’s a slam dunk.

Transformational Merger?

“If I’m an advertiser, I love this. If I’m a content creator, I love this,” said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson last October explaining the benefits of its merger. “The nature of this deal is unique from anything we’ve done before in that it’s a vertical integration. … There are no competitors being taken out of the marketplace.”

