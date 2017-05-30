Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is a Buy. Kinda.

I personally see good things ahead for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). However, it’s often worth delving into not just a stock’s upsides, but the skeletons in its closet, before jumping in. And that’s what I plan to do with BAC stock today.

My impetus? I’m considering the pros and cons of BofA as a jumping-off point to see if I might want to buy it for my new stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Why Is David Tepper So Bullish?

Sometimes it’s worth noting what respected hedge fund managers are up to, and in this case, I noticed that David Tepper recently took an interesting position in BAC stock. In Q1, Tepper dropped $200 million into Bank of America, which is notable not only for the size of the investment, but because shares are already up about 70% over the past year.

What might Tepper be thinking?

I think it may have to do with the latest stress test results, which the Federal Reserve will release at the end of June. Bank of America has been struggling to meet every last compliance test to finally put the mortgage crisis behind it, and I think this quarter, BofA may be able to accomplish this.

The reason this is important is because BAC stock has been limited in terms of paying out dividends. Bank of America pays out just 7 cents quarterly, as opposed to a 64-cent sum before the financial crisis.

If the Fed signals that all is well, BAC may not just increase the dividend, but do so rapidly and pay out a lot more. That would have the lovely double effect of driving shares higher and earning us a better yield on cost over the long run.

The latest budget proposal out of the White House does not allocate any funding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. If the bureau blows up, there will be significant cost savings from regulatory removal. The CFPB and Dodd-Frank created tons of new regulations that have cost banks dearly.

In addition, if we see the promised corporate tax cut from the Trump administration, that would be yet another catalyst for BAC stock.

We are also looking at a bias towards rising interest rates, which helps bank stocks. It means greater profits from a greater spread between borrowing costs and lending revenue, and Bank of America has specifically said that a quarter-point jump in interest rates can create an extra $600 million in quarterly profits.

The Case Against BAC Stock

On the bear side, it’s entirely possible that Dodd-Frank does not blow up, that the corporate tax cut does not occur and that the BAC dividend doesn’t move an inch. The bull side of these events are, I think, somewhat priced into the stock, so there could be some decline in price if these things don’t materialize.

The economy is another thing I’m keeping my eye on.

