Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is All Love and No Guts

InvestorPlace contributor Bret Kenwell summed up the financial sector nicely by stating that “Bank stocks have been a tricky trade after their initial post-election run.” Are they ever! When President Donald Trump took office, his opponents begrudgingly conceded that he might be a net positive for the economy. After all, he ran on a message of restoring this country’s industrial infrastructure. However, that hasn’t helped Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) as of late.

The confusing part is that BAC stock enjoyed a stellar run last year. It posted more than 36% gains for long-embattled shareholders. Bank of America finally compared favorably to the rest of the “big four” banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ). Against its primary competition, BofA beat out everybody except JPM, which posted nearly 38% in 2016.

Still, it was a bigly win for the perennial laggard.

Unfortunately, Bank of America looks like its reverting back to its old ways. Although BAC stock is up more than 9% year-to-date, it technically hasn’t moved anywhere since Valentine’s Day. Granted, at this time last year, BofA was down nearly 15% against the January opener. But markets aren’t self-congratulatory, and investors will want to see forward progress.

Adding to the perplexity is the fact that a majority of analysts covering BAC stock are bullish. Furthermore, as of May 2 according to InvestorPlace’s Joseph Hargett, no analysts had a “sell” rating. In the markets, short interest is completely absent. That’s just plain weird.

Major Obstacles Ahead for BAC Stock

I don’t care how great an investment appears — you simply cannot have a healthy market without bulls and bears. Plus, the exclusively bullish sentiment towards BAC stock sets up a perfect contrarian play. As Mr. Hargett states, “From a contrarian perspective, optimism on a strong performing stock is to be expected. Excessive optimism, however, can be a sign of a reversal in the shares.”

Anytime banks are discussed, you cannot leave out key interest rates from the equation. Frankly, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is the reason why investors were excited about bank stocks under President Trump. When the outspoken real estate mogul was elected, the benchmark soared all the way to the end of the year. The yield ultimately gained more than 30% between Nov. 8 and Dec. 30.

But from the beginning of 2017, the Treasury yield has fallen into a bearish trend channel. Occasional upside spikes have occurred but technical resistance is evident.

