Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Still Has 20% Upside

Earlier this year, I predicted Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC ) would sustain its momentum, sending shares to the $28 level. The problem? Fears that the so-called “Trump Bump” has ended have held back BAC stock … and the rest of the market.

But today, I’m reiterating that previous bullish call.

BofA, which currently trades around $23 per share, has improved by just 5% this year to trail the S&P 500’s 7% gains. That underperformance has been powered by a 5.5% dip in BAC stock during the past three months, owing to a combination of factors, including fears that President Trump’s pro-growth policies and tax reform plans won’t materialize, thanks to what some analysts consider ongoing turmoil within the administration.

Those fears, however, are terribly short-sighted.

Reasons to Love Bank of Ameica

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, the market has sent the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (INDEXNASDAQ:BKX) lower by 6% in three months. But while investors have also locked in profits in names such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ), BofA remains the best way to play the temporary hiccup.

The degree to which Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has moved the bank beyond its legacy issues is one reason. But last week, BAC also received a strong endorsement from one the world’s top money managers.

In a recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors learned that billionaire David Tepper and his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, acquired more than $207 million in Bank of America stock during the first quarter.

And here’s the thing: Aside from the massive investment in dollar terms, the fact that Tepper bought shares during the first quarter means he bought BAC stock at or around its 52-week high. The shares hit their 52-week high of $25.80 in March.

And from an operational perspective, BofA — which beat Wall Street’s Q1 EPS estimates by 6 cents, won’t let Tepper down. First quarter revenue of $22.2 billion rose almost 7% year over year and topped Street forecast by some $600 million. Plus, when it comes to its business segments that matter the most, Bank of America is showing no signs of weakness, given that net income of $4.9 billion surged 40% year-over-year.

On the call with analysts, CEO Brian Moynihan said:

This quarter, we produced strong revenue growth; we drove cost savings that offset higher revenue related cost; and we managed risk well; and we returned more capital to you, our shareholders, through dividends and increased repurchased shares than any period since the crisis.”

Why are these metrics important?

