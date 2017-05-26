Best Buy (BBY) Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) reported better-than-expected earnings for the eighteenth-consecutive quarter as the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2018 results, and BBY shareholders were rewarded with a 10% jump in BBY stock on Thursday.

Best Buy posted adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents that comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.

Moreover, earnings also increased 40% year over year, which came as a big surprise to the investors.

Including one-time items, quarterly earnings per share came in at 60 cents compared with 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, the company impressed investors on the revenues front by beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate after missing the same in the preceding quarter.

The company’s revenues increased 1% to $8,528 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,264 million.

Enterprise comparable-store sales (comps) were up 1.6%, compared with a decline of 0.1% in the prior-year period. The company’s results were driven by growth in both domestic and international sales. Robust performance of gaming and mobile also drove the results higher.

Adjusted operating profit came in at $300 million, up 25% year over year. While adjusted operating margin was 3.5%, in comparison with 2.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Following the results, the company’s shares jumped over 14%. In fact, in the past one year the stock has surged 57.7%, outperforming the Zacks categorized Retail-Consumer Electronic industry’s gain of 38.8%.

Best Buy Segment Details

Domestic segment revenues gained 1.1% year over year to $7,912 million, primarily owing to 1.4% increase in comparable sales, partially offset by loss of revenues from 12 large-format as well as 40 Best Buy Mobile store shut downs.

Domestic comparable-online sales increased 22.5 % to $1.02 billion. The upside was driven by improved traffic and conversion rates.

The segment’s adjusted gross profit increased 3.8% to $1,871 million during the quarter. Adjusted margin came in at 23.6% compared with 23% in the prior-year quarter on the back of better margin rates particularly in the appliances as well as home theater categories. Adjusted operating income jumped 25.2% to $298 million while adjusted margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 3.8%.

International segment revenues rose 0.3% to $616 million, primarily on the back of 4% rise in comparable sales growth both in Canada and Mexico.

The segment’s adjusted gross profit fell 5% to $151 million in the quarter and gross margin contracted 140 bps to 24.5%. Adjusted operating profit came in at $2, flat year over year. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 0.3%, which is also flat year on year.

Other Financial Details from BBY’s Results

Best Buy ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,651 million, long-term debt of $1,302 million and total equity of $4,499 million.

On Mar 1, 2017, the board of directors announced a plan to repurchase shares worth $3 billion over the next two years. In the fiscal first quarter, the company repurchased 8.1 million shares for $373 million.

BBY Guidance

For the fiscal 2018, management forecasts Enterprise revenues (including 53rd week) growth of 2.5%, up from the prior guidance of 1.5%. On a 52-week basis, the company anticipates adjusted operating income growth rate in the range of 1.5–5.5%. On the 52-week basis, it expects enterprise revenues to be up 1%, compared with flat year over year guided earlier.

