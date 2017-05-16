Bill Gates’ Tweets Send ‘Better Angels’ Book Soaring on Amazon

Bill Gates took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) on Monday to give an inspiring message to followers and it caused one book to soar on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), sent out a series of 14 Tweets with his thoughts on college, the world and more. In the Tweets, he shares an image of a book titled The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined.

Here are the final six Tweets from Bill Gates’ postings collected into one statement.

“If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this–the most inspiring book I’ve ever read. @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is the most peaceful time in human history. That matters because if you think the world is getting better, you want to spread the progress to more people and places. It doesn’t mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved. This is the core of my worldview. It sustains me in tough times and is the reason I love my work. I think it can do same for you. This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it.”

Bill Gates mentioning the book to his 34.8 million Twitter Inc followers has resulted in it jumping up in Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Books. It was sitting at the number one spot on this list as of noon Tuesday.