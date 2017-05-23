Bitcoin Price Prediction 2017: What Do the Experts Forecast?

Let’s talk about the Bitcoin price prediction 2017 news.
Many experts are weighing in on what we’ll see in terms of Bitcoin price for 2017. This comes as the digital currency continues to rise in value this year. However, the price of Bitcoin is incredibly volatile, which lead can lead to huge fluctuations in its value.
Here is some Bitcoin price prediction 2017 talk from experts.
- “In terms of price this year, I think it will go up to $3,000. As it becomes more pervasive and more generally accepted, I think you’ll see rapid growth in adoption,” Adam Davies, an Altus Consulting consultant, told CNBC.
- “I do expect a 2 -3x price growth overall in 2017 for the USD/BTC pair. This may result in Bitcoin prices in other currencies being up 4 -7x, but I think it’s fair to say that USD/BTC pairing is what we should use as the benchmark,” Vinny Lingham, Co-founder & CEO of Civic.com, said in a blog post near the end of 2016 when the Bitcoin price was over $900.
- Daniel Masters, the co-founder of Global Advisors’ bitcoin hedge fund, predicts that the Bitcoin price may go as high as $4,400 in 2017. He attributes this to more interest from China, as well as more companies accepting it as a payment option.
- “As the major currencies of the world start to tumble in 2017, the flight to quality will lead most investors back into the safety of gold. Some return-hungry ones will seek to exploit market inefficiencies and digital assets like bitcoin will draw a large enough segment of these investors, pushing bitcoin to double its current market cap,” says Coindesk’s Ajit Tripathi. “It seems safe to say a bitcoin price of $2,000 or more is likely.”