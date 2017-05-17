3 Boating Stocks You’ve Never Thought About Buying (But Should)

It’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going on with the broader economy. On one hand, the benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 6% year-to-date, hitting another all-time high. On the other, bellwether stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) have barely moved since ringing in the new year — JPM is actually down 2% on the year after a rough Wednesday. But one sector that’s making waves literally and figuratively is boating stocks.

That news is a little hard to digest given the retail market volatility. Shares of luxury brand names like Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) or Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) have looked awful recently. And it’s common knowledge that boats are money pits. Nevertheless, the data is clear — the affluent are seeking the open waters, and boating stocks are looking to capitalize.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, the industrial production index for boat building jumped 7.6% in the first quarter. This is the biggest such gain since 2014, when the index increased 8.7% in the first three months. The rise in sentiment brought the industry benchmark above its five-year trailing average. The rally among manufacturers also reversed a dangerously bearish trend. Since July of last year, the index skyrocketed nearly 19%.

Boating stocks are also experiencing benefits in other areas of the supply chain. For example, employment trends in the sector appear to have stabilized following a decline throughout most of last year. The bearishness in boat dealership demand has also flat-lined in 2017. Whatever it is that President Trump is saying or doing, the affluent are responding positively.

Admittedly, this highbrow market isn’t exactly an investment that rolls off most analysts’ tongues. But based on shifting sentiments, the vast oceans could represent the next big opportunity. Here are three boating stocks you haven’t thought about buying, but should!

