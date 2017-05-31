Why Boeing Co (BA) Stock Will Keep Getting Stronger

Politically, the U.S. military industrial complex is sacrosanct. It is, for lack of a better phrase, the ultimate trump card. Transcending all other chess pieces invoking race, gender, religion, or any number of social identities, no one dares say anything even remotely critical of the military. Just for that reason alone, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) — specifically, its defense division — is virtually untouchable.

This sentiment for BA stock and defense-related investments is exponentially multiplied in the present geopolitical climate.

I’ve got news for you — Russia is not our friend, and probably never will be. Of all the talk emanating from the White House, and curiously, several Republicans, I’m left with a basic question: Since when did friends ever point nuclear warheads at each other?

Make no mistake about it, folks! We’re in a cold war. In fact, I don’t think we’ve ever left it. Since the end of World War II, the U.S. has waged a proxy war against the Russians. Even today in the global war against terror, our military operators confront terrorists armed with Russian weaponry. Bluntly speaking, our military industrial complex is in the business of destroying Russia. And as long as Russia exists, so too will demand for BA stock.

Please don’t hate me for telling it like it is. I’m sure whatever is the Russian equivalent of Boeing stock is being yakked up by whatever is the Russian equivalent of InvestorPlace. All I’m saying is that ignoring the giant, pink elephant in the room may earn political points, but it’s not helpful profitability wise.

Of course, BA stock is more than just Russia, Russia, Russia! Boeing enjoys tailwinds that have almost nothing to do with Russians.

Instability May Spell Dollars for BA stock

The most recent military-based catalyst is the Saudi Arabia arms deal that President Trump sealed. Worth nearly $110 billion — and the potential to boom to $350 billion — the White House characterized the contract as “a significant expansion of security relationship” between the two countries.

Although Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) stands to gain the most from the arrangement, Boeing signed a significant amount of its own deals. In particular, BA stock could get a “two-fer” benefit from its passenger and military aircraft sales. With Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) planning to setup a Saudi division, the potential for BA to do more business in the Middle East is far likely than not.

President Trump’s visit to the holy lands of the world’s leading monotheistic religions has highlighted an inescapable undercurrent: the U.S. military industrial complex has no shortage of conflicts to exploit. Along with our perpetual game of one-upmanship with Russia, the Trump administration caused waves when it attacked Syrian military targets. On top of that, we’ve launched fierce rhetoric against North Korea.

During the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly accused former President Obama of weakening America’s status on the world stage. Now, the tycoon has the keys to the car, and many American adversaries are egging him on. However this plays out, I imagine Boeing stock investors will at least be happy with their returns.

