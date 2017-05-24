Boring Is Beautiful: The 3 Best Utility Stocks With Dividends (ETR, NGG, GUT)

Utility stocks can best be described as the four-door, mid-sized sedan of equity investing: boring. Nothing sexy about them — they get you from point A to point B. Investors own utilities for the steady, above-average dividends just as people buy bland, mid-size sedans because they need something that just works.

But sometimes both can seem overpriced. In 1987, the base price of a new Honda Accord was around $9,795. Today, that base price is around $22,455, which implies an annual price increase of 4.3%; 33.5% more than the average annual inflation rate of 3.22% for the same time period.

So, while that mid-sized sedan may still seem like a bargain, it’s gotten slightly more expensive over the longer haul.

Utility stocks also outperformed inflation during a similar run. The average yield of utility stocks over the last 25 years has been 3.96% while inflation has averaged around 2.11% for the same period.

Over the long haul, dividend paying-utility stocks delivered exactly what they should which is to keep pace with inflation.

But sometimes utility stocks, like that boring sedan, can look expensive. The sector has been dealing with this recently.

After a post-election dip that coincided with a significant short-term move in treasury yields (utility stocks are ALWAYS interest rate sensitive), their prices have recovered to last year’s highs.

Investors looking to add quality utilities to their portfolios are challenged to find real value in the space.

Here are three utility stock names I’ve found that fit the bill.

