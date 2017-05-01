Is Owning BP plc (ADR) (BP) Stock More “Sinful” Than You Think?

At the end of March, I recommended that if investors had to choose between BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ), I’d go with BP stock because it’s got the most upside.

I still feel that way.

However, that was speaking strictly as an investor, not as a caring human being.

A new report suggests American taxpayers would each be willing to pay $153 more in taxes to prevent another oil spill like BP’s Deepwater Horizon in 2010. That’s $17.2 billion annually for the next 15 years to avoid this kind of disaster. BP itself has put aside more than $50 billion to deal with all the various stakeholders that were hurt by Deepwater Horizon.

Another Take on BP Stock

It’s great that Americans feel so strongly about protecting the country’s natural resources while also preventing further loss of life caused by these types of disasters. However, as long as people continue to invest in energy stocks, especially those drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and other offshore sites around the world, you’re really not helping the cause.

If you own an ETF such as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO ) — Warren Buffett’s recommendation for most investors — you’re indirectly investing in energy stocks like XOM, a top 10 holding.

While energy stocks account for just 6.6% of VOO’s $310.7 billion in net assets, that’s still $20.5 billion invested in companies like BP (BP itself is not part of the index) who’re putting the environment at risk everyday — and that’s just one of several ETFs and mutual funds based on the S&P 500.

The other aspect that seems perplexing to me is why American taxpayers should have to fork over their hard-earned income to prevent something that companies like BP should already be paying for. Sure, it has set aside a huge amount of money to deal with Deepwater Horizon, but only because it got caught with its hand in the cookie jar. It’s like a carjacker offering to return the stolen car to its rightful owner in exchange for staying out of jail. Not going to happen.

Energy stocks, in some respects, are worse than cigarette stocks because at least in many parts of the world graphic packaging warnings exist that let consumers know cigarettes cause lung cancer, etc. Even better, countries are moving toward plain packaging rules that will make cigarettes even less attractive.

Cigarette makers have accepted the hostile selling environment in which they market their products; I’m not sure BP and all the other oil companies have done the same. BP’s website talks a big game about acting responsibly; given the financial impact of Deepwater Horizon, I would hope so.

