Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock for Less

Customers are starting to line up again to buy Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) again, and so are investors. For like-minded bulls, I have a great way to nibble on CMG stock that will either allow you to collect income, or buy shares at a substantial discount.

Please don’t buy what the remaining bears in Chipotle stock are trying to sell you. They’re loud enough (about 20% of the float) to nearly drown out an otherwise inviting earnings report that signals more than enough safety in CMG.

Furthermore, analysts could really send Chipotle higher. The fact is with 60% of analysts sporting hold recommendations and a median price target on CMG stock of $444 — more than 6% below current share prices — Wall Street has a lot of catching up to do.

Business is on the rebound, doing better than forecast. And Chipotle shares are also being supported by a favorable chart.

A turnaround is underway.

CMG Stock Chart

It was three months ago when I last wrote about Chipotle. I was optimistic about a turnaround for burrito slinger — both its business and its stock.



Click to Enlarge At the time, shares initially failed (in a bullish short of way) to hit discussed channel support at #1, where “X” marked the spot for us.

The good news? The March put spread I offered up worked quite well. Premium of $1.20 or more ultimately expired worthless for a return in excess of 32% in just over a month holding period.

In the weeks that followed, what also occurred was a second opportunity to position off trendline or channel support at #2. If you happen to follow my Twitter feed, you’ll know what I was thinking at an upwardly revised price of $395 — shares of CMG looked absolutely delicious!

The fun on Twitter continued as Chipotle broke through the labeled “Guac-a-Mole” resistance and then rallying forcefully from a first consolidation, bull flag pattern around $450 a share.

And at $475 a share, CMG stock isn’t done.

