Buy Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock for 35 Cents Now!

A very strong earnings report off and on the price chart for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) might be enough to make Goldman Sachs blush and buy more at the same time. But considering the steep and swift bullish reaction, it may be a better opportunity to position bullishly in NVDA stock using an “either or” options combination. Let me explain.

As the market’s most venerable financial and political broker, Goldman Sachs takes a lot of heat. Some of it is deserved and maybe some it is not. But when it comes to NVDA stock, its constant drumbeat of analyst support did finally pay off.

On the heels of Nvidia’s top-notch corporate confessional, which blew past forecasts and saw management raise its outlook well-above Street views, NVDA stock finally captured Goldman’s long-standing $130 price target. But Goldman isn’t one to leave good enough alone.

Following the report and Nvidia’s analyst day meeting, the firm’s Toshiya Hari came out and raised the ante on NVDA stock to $165. The Goldman note cited a deserved multiple expansion from 25x to 31x projected earnings based on the company’s more secure position and supportive growth trajectory in key markets such as its GPU data-center and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Hari went on to advise any ‘short-sightedness’ on the part of skeptical investors unappreciative of Nvidia’s dominance, should be viewed as an opportunity to buy more NVDA stock. Based on the NVDA price chart, this strategist couldn’t agree more. But as I’ll also explain, I like the option to play ‘either or’ with less worry and respect for the other guy; should Mr. Hari experience more bumps in the road.

NVDA Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Last month when I wrote about NVDA stock in an April 10 article at InvestorPlace, the technical interpretation was optimistic higher prices would prevail. However, I couldn’t fully discount a NVDA price chart which was offering pattern support for both bulls and bears alike.

At the time and denoted by the yellow highlight, optimistically I was looking for some variation of a double bottom to emerge as part of a first-stage corrective base of 21%.

Alternatively, it was acknowledged that from the late December high, NVDA’s price movement underscored what could be a head and shoulder topping pattern. It’s now obvious which camp won that particular pattern battle in NVDA stock.

Technically speaking, the bullish picture and reassertion of the NVDA uptrend didn’t really kick in until the earnings reaction. The strong gap and follow-through led to a successful breakout to new all-time-highs from what we can now definitively label as a double bottom or “W” base.

Looking forward and nearer-term, given the fast and aggressive-looking rally, the inclination is to play NVDA stock long, but only on some type of pullback or corrective action. The anticipated counter-trend action is likely to find loose support from $120 -$128, should it occur. Alternatively, there is always the smaller chance a more modest momentum base could drive Nvidia shares higher and I’d rather not be left out on the sidelines if that scenario plays out.

The good news is for bulls receptive to this ‘either or’ situation, there is a way to position using a NVDA options combo, rather than waiting or relying on a stock entry at current levels to work.

