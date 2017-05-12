Cancelled TV Shows 2017: Did Your Favorites Get the Axe?

Cancelled TV shows 2017 are never a good sign for fans, but shows come an go all the time.
The list of cancelled TV shows 2017 spreads across all the major networks and its sure to include some fan favorites. The cancellations spread across multiple different genres. They also hit new TV shows, as well as those that have been around for several seasons.
There are several notable shows that have been going on for several seasons that won’t be getting renewed. This includes Bones, Last Man Standing, Grimm, The Vampire Diaries, and others. These are the shows that it hurts the most to see cancelled as they have had longer to build up fans.
Here is a list of cancelled TV shows 2017, as collected from Metacritic.
ABC
- American Crime
- The Catch
- Conviction
- Dr. Ken
- Imaginary Mary
- Last Man Standing
- Mistresses
- The Real O’Neals
- Time After Time
- Uncle Buck
CBS
- American Gothic
- BrainDead
- Doubt
The CW
- Beauty and the Beast
- Frequency
- No Tomorrow
- Reign
- The Vampire Diaries
Fox
- APB
- Bones
- Coupled
- Making History
- Pitch
- Rosewood
- Sleepy Hollow
- Son of Zorn
- Your the Jury
NBC
- Aquarius
- Emerald City
- Grimm
- Patient Zero
- Powerless
- Timeless
Is the cancelled TV shows 2017 list bringing you down? You can follow this link to see a list of the shows that will still be on the air later this year. Maybe there is an discovered favorite just waiting to be found! The list also includes cancellations for cable and streaming services, as well as renewals for those avenues of entertainment.