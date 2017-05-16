CBRE Group Inc (CBG) and Etsy Inc (ETSY) Lead 9 Notable Investor Filings

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D, and investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Here are 9 recent notable filings:

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 4.30% ownership stake in Etsy.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) – STAD MARC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 3.70% ownership stake in Etsy.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG ) – Camber Capital Management LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a new ownership stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA ) – Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.89% ownership stake in Ormat Technologies. This is a decrease of 8.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBG ) – VA Partners I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.20% ownership stake in CBRE Group. This is a decrease of 15.70% from their previous filing.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH ) – Third Point LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Enphase Energy. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Exar Corporation (NYSE: EXAR ) – Simcoe Capital Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Exar. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ: IMI ) – MILLER LLOYD I III has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.00% ownership stake in Intermolecular. This is an increase of 13.64% from their previous filing.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD ) – Williams Jones & Associates LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.05% ownership stake in Trade Desk. This is a decrease of 25.07% from their previous filing.

Fintel provides advanced investor tools for data driven investors. See all new activist filings at Fintel.io/activists and new insider purchases at Fintel.io/insiders.

More From InvestorPlace