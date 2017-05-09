CenturyLink Inc (CTL), Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Lead 17 Notable Investor Filings

There were 17 notable investor filings today. CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) – Corvex Management LP has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.50% ownership stake in CenturyLink.

Rosehill Resources. (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 60.80% ownership stake in Rosehill Resources.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 22.80% ownership stake in Cerecor.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Champion River Ventures Ltd has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 2.00% ownership stake in ChromaDex.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Pioneer Step Holdings Ltd has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a new ownership stake in ChromaDex.

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) – Elliott Associates, L.P. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 2.30% ownership stake in Gigamon.

New Passive Investor Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) – ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 7.40% ownership stake in American Superconductor.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) – CVI Investments, Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.70% ownership stake in CorMedix.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Elk Creek Partners, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.17% ownership stake in Cerus.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWAY) – Clover Partners, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.90% ownership stake in Coastway Bancorp. This is an increase of 18.97% from their previous filing.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.60% ownership stake in Entellus Medical. This is an increase of 12.94% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) – DAVIDSON KEMPNER PARTNERS has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.33% ownership stake in Nexeo Solutions.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) – OPPENHEIMER FUNDS INC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.44% ownership stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners. This is a decrease of 24.62% from their previous filing.

Avalon Holdings Corp. (NYSEMKT:AWX) – ADVISORY RESEARCH MICROCAP VALUE FUND LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.40% ownership stake in Avalon Holdings.

Avalon Holdings Corp. (NYSEMKT:AWX) – ADVISORY RESEARCH INC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.40% ownership stake in Avalon Holdings.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) – HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.00% ownership stake in Gulf Island Fabrication. This is a decrease of 20.00% from their previous filing.

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.32% ownership stake in TripAdvisor. This is a decrease of 64.45% from their previous filing.

