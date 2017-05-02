Cinco De Mayo Deals: 10 Specials for May 5, 2017

There are some great Cinco de Mayo deals out there.
The holiday commemorates the Battle of Puebla in Mexico, which was a historical achievement for Mexico as the army beat the French army that was occupying the country, against all odds.
It was a key moment that helped the country garner its independence eventually. In honor of the victory which happened on May 5, there are plenty of restaurants around the U.S. offering Cinco de Mayo deals.
Here are 10 of the best ones:
- Chili’s: The restaurant is offering customers their own Cinco de Mayo cup that they can fill up with any beer or margarita for $5 on May 5. You can also buy a discount Chili’s gift card before your visit.
- Chuy’s: This eatery has drink specials all night, including frozen margaritas, floaters and Coronas.
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: All you can eat nachos are available before 4 p.m. on any type of nachos.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Cinco de Moe’s may land you a free T-shirt, as the first 100 customers in line will get one. Some locations will have $5 burritos.
- On the Border: $5 margaritas on May 5.
- Taco Cabana: If you’re in Texas, you can get a free Taco Cabana for a year. Check out details on Taco Cabana’s Facebook.
- Taco Bueno: The deals are unclear here, but last year had 50% off quesadillas and nachos.
- TacoTime: How about 79-cent tacos all day on May 5.
- TGI Fridays: One of the best Cinco de Mayo deal is in the form of Casamigos Strawberry ‘Ritas, Suaza ‘Ritas and more. You can also get a discount TGI Fridays gift card.
- Tijuana Flats Beers on draft will be $2 apiece, while May 6 and 7 will offer $2 drafts, $2 chips and salsa, $2 tacos and $2 churros.