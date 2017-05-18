Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Stock a Good Buy, Not Goodbye!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the market is always right, until it’s not. And right now, a fairly unpopular Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) fits the bill for contrarian investors looking to buy when there’s clearly blood on the streets.

It wasn’t long ago steel producer CLF was, plain and simple, “it” with investors. From the Donald Trump Rally low in November to a high of $12.37 in February, CLF stock gained a whopping 100%.

As part of a group which stood to benefit from Trump’s pro-America, pro-business and infrastructure agenda, a blue-skies forecast for CLF was all but guaranteed as a polarized ‘in-Trump-we-trust’ investor base bought the story hook, line and sinker.

Today’s narrative and actually for the past couple months now, has changed dramatically. That’s not exactly news at this point. Over this period worries such as weakened Chinese demand or South Korea dumping steel have acted as drags on CLF.

And now of course, Trump’s “big, huge, really huge” plans for the U.S. are getting derailed as investors worry about the latest allegations against the commander in chief involving Russia and in turn, increased political and legal scrutiny that’s having some people bandy about a potential impeachment.

The good news — no, it’s not “fake news” — is that aside from a fairly decent earnings report beyond the headline miss, CLF is showing signs the worst may be priced in. Further and in our view, today’s authoritative bearish storyline is likely no better in the scheme of things than the prior bullish narrative which, let’s be honest, didn’t quite work out as planned.

Cliffs Natural Resources Chart

Since discussing CLF just over one month ago as a contrarian play, price action has admittedly not gone as planned. A deep corrective move and price break below the key (but also “too popular for its own good”) 200-day simple moving average, had this strategist anticipating shares could hold an existing uptrend line slightly above the Trump rally low.

That scenario failed to pan out in CLF and shares are off 15% since our article. Nevertheless, it’s our view that for contrarian-minded bulls, there’s still hope for CLF stock without having to bring out any talismans or other lucky trinkets to do one’s bidding.

Technically, the move lower in CLF has set shares up between the 50% and 62% retracement levels and inside a lateral zone defined by pre- and post-Trump-election results. With stochastics firming up and CLF bouncing around laterally in this support area the past couple weeks — a bullish options position is still worthy of our backing off the price chart.

