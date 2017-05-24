Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock a Buy With 3 Impressive Catalysts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) stock is often seen as a way to invest in traditional cable, as the company is one of the largest providers to customers in the United States. Hidden from the main business is an NBCUniversal division that’s showing tremendous growth.

This Comcast unit turned in impressive results for the first quarter and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Theme parks, television and the integration of Dreamworks Animation all appear to be catalysts for CMCSA.

Management began the company’s first-quarter earnings call by telling investors and analysts it was off to its fastest start in five years, primarily thanks to NBCUniversal segment’s 14.7% gain in revenue and 24.4% gain in EBITDA. That success came from theme parks, movies, and television.

Theme Parks

Full attendance figures are not yet available for 2016, but the results from 2015 show strong gains at the three parks. Universal Studios resorts were the third most attended in 2015 with 44.9 million visitors, trailing only Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) (137.9 million) and Merlin Entertainment (62.9 million).

Universal Studios ranked fourth in the world with attendance of 13.9 million, a gain of 17.8%. Universal Studios Florida attendance increased 16% to 9.6 million attendees, and Universal Studios Hollywood increased 4% to 7.1 million attendees.

Comcast is betting big on the continued success of Universal Studios by acquiring the portion of Universal Studios Japan it did not own. More than $2 billion is being paid by CMCSA to take full ownership.

Accompanying new Harry Potter-themed sections of the parks will be Nintendo-themed areas as well. Comcast expects these to act as additional catalysts to boost theme park attendance and revenue. Universal Studios Japan appears to be first with an announced completion date of 2020, in time for the Summer Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Television

Comcast’s NBC television unit is quickly becoming a booming star and ready to make Must See TV a big reason CMCSA is one of the best stocks to buy. NBC enjoyed a great television season in 2016 with the breakout freshman hit “This is Us.” Management is now betting on that show, a revival of “Will & Grace,” and sports coverage to power the network in 2017.

The revival of “Will & Grace” is incredibly important to NBC, as the show was among the most watched during its eight-season run and, along with “This is Us,” gives NBC an amazing lineup for capturing advertising dollars and rewarding owners of Comcast stock.

Comcast is also looking at the short-term future of 2018 when it will air both Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics. Last year’s Super Bowl was watched by more than 111 million people and ranked in the top five of all time. The 2014 Winter Olympics brought in more than $1.1 billion in revenue for NBC. Further, Comcast has commented that ad sales are pacing ahead of levels seen during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

