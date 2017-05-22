Destiny 2 News: 11 Things We Know Right Now

Destiny 2 is shaping up to be a big game from Bungie and there’s already a good bit to know about it.
Bungie is preparing to release its beta of Destiny 2 to fans and as it does so it is dropping new bits of information about the game. Here are a few things that we know right now.
- Destiny 2 will come out on Sony Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox One and computers running Windows.
- Those that preorder the game will be given early access to its beta.
- There will also be other bonus content for customers that preorder the game.
- Bungie has yet to announce when it will release the beta of the game to customers.
- The Grimoire cards from the first game won’t exist in its sequel.
- Bungie says that it will instead have side-quests called “Adventures” that will tell the game’s stories.
- It is also looking to tell a much more involved story that will focus on better characters and a strong villain.
- The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Destiny 2 will be locked at 30 fps.
- The developers say this is due to the limitations of the hardware.
- They specifically said that the PlayStation 4 Pro doesn’t have a powerful enough CPU to handle 60 fps.
- Reports claim the the PC version of Destiny 2 will run at 60 fps.
Destiny 2 will be coming out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 8, 2017. Bungie has yet to announce when the PC version of the game will be coming out.