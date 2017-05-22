Destiny 2 News: 11 Things We Know Right Now

Destiny 2 is shaping up to be a big game from Bungie and there’s already a good bit to know about it.

Bungie is preparing to release its beta of Destiny 2 to fans and as it does so it is dropping new bits of information about the game. Here are a few things that we know right now.

Destiny 2 will come out on Sony Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE: SNE Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT

(NYSE: (NASDAQ: Those that preorder the game will be given early access to its beta.

There will also be other bonus content for customers that preorder the game.

Bungie has yet to announce when it will release the beta of the game to customers.

The Grimoire cards from the first game won’t exist in its sequel.

Bungie says that it will instead have side-quests called “Adventures” that will tell the game’s stories.

It is also looking to tell a much more involved story that will focus on better characters and a strong villain.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Destiny 2 will be locked at 30 fps.

The developers say this is due to the limitations of the hardware.

They specifically said that the PlayStation 4 Pro doesn’t have a powerful enough CPU to handle 60 fps.

Reports claim the the PC version of Destiny 2 will run at 60 fps.

Destiny 2 will be coming out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 8, 2017. Bungie has yet to announce when the PC version of the game will be coming out.