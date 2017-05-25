The Top 10 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The typical income investor who is retired needs dividend stocks that yield at least 3.5% to live off of them. Unfortunately, the average S&P 500 stock yields just 1.9%.

Care to guess how many S&P 500 stocks pay a dividend?

Exactly 418, or 83% of the index. Of those, 66 have a current dividend yield of 3.5% or greater.

With the list of possibilities whittled down to just 13% of the S&P 500 stocks, my job is cut out for me. That’s especially true when you consider this list of S&P 500 stocks to buy now represents one out of every six stocks in the index paying the required 3.5% yield.

To keep the portfolio of stocks as diversified as possible, I’ll make sure to include one stock from each sector plus two wildcards that I think have extraordinary capital appreciation potential in addition to their ability to pay a living wage.

