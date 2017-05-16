DocuSign Data Breach: What Users Should Know About the Confirmed Hack

A DocuSign data breach has occurred and there are a few things that users should know about the hack.

Source: Shutterstock

The DocuSign data breach affected one of the non-core systems. This system is what allows the company to communicate with its customers via emails. As such, hackers were able to obtain some information from this system.

The only information that was stolen from the non-core system in the DocuSign data breach were email addresses. The company says that “names, physical addresses, passwords, social security numbers, credit card data or other information” are still safe.

According to DocuSign, users should be on the lookout for fake emails that claim to be from it. The company says that users can identify these emails by checking for misspellings, incorrect email addresses and links that don’t lead to its own official websites.

The company says that users that come across these types of emails should forward them to it at spam@docusign.com. After doing this, it suggests that users delete the emails from their inboxes. It also recommends that users make sure their antivirus software is up to date.

DocuSign is already working with law enforcement to find out who is behind the recent data breach. It has also upped its security in an effort to prevent future data breaches from taking place.

Due to the limited nature of the data breach, DocuSign wants to make sure that customers know that its service is still secure for use. This includes its eSignature system.

You can learn more about the DocuSign data breach by following this link.