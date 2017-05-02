Don’t Chase Facebook Inc (FB) Stock After Earnings. In Fact, Short It.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is scheduled to report its latest earnings on Wednesday, May 3, after the closing bell. FB stock has risen by about 10% over the past few weeks, and more than 30% since the January lows. However, while I’m a long-term believer in the Facebook story, in the near- to intermediate-term, this upward trajectory looks increasingly unsustainable.

The situation calls for a more cautious approach, if not outright short-term bearishness.

The last time I discussed Facebook stock (March 30), I said that shares had good support at their 21-day simple moving average, and that a next pullback to this moving average (at the time in the $139-$140 area) would likely offer a good buying opportunity for a next move back higher toward $146. FB did exactly as we wanted, and my $146 upside price target has been more than reached.

That brings us to our look at Facebook’s stock charts, and our discussion on how to deal with it around its earnings report.

FB Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that Facebook exhibits an incredibly well-defined uptrend.



The lower end of this uptrending channel is also well-supported by the 50-week simple moving average (yellow), which roughly equates to the 200-day MA.

Through this lens — and from a trend following perspective — FB stock would be a significantly better buy at the lower end of this channel. Note also that the 100-week simple moving average (blue) rests not far below, and has acted as support in 2015.

The most recent rally in Facebook has now pushed it above the upper end of the longer-standing channel, and barring a new major catalyst, FB shares stand little chance of accelerating higher from here before a better consolidation period comes about.

