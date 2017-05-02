It’s Time to Consider These “Preferred” Yields – 2 Funds to Buy, 1 to Avoid

The annual “sell in May and go away” period for stocks is nearly upon us, and many investors are worried about Wall Street starting to take profits from the market’s go-go run since November.

Me? I’m looking for high-quality, high-yield dividend plays that you can buy in May – or June, or July, or whenever – and never sell.

Today, we’re going to discuss two 7%-plus yielders that fit any “no withdrawal” portfolio perfectly.

They are preferred stocks – wonderful “hybrids” that offer aspects of both stocks and bonds. Preferred stocks can trade on an exchange just like any common stock, but they trade around a par value and dole out a fixed regular payment just like a bond.

And the reason they’re called “preferred”? Because preferred stockholders actually have rights ahead of common stockholders in the event of financial distress – their dividends must be paid before the dividends on common stock, and a company can’t cut the dividends on preferred shares before it addresses regular shares.

Their biggest appeal, of course, is their excellent payouts. Many preferred shares yield in the 6%-7% range, making them a staple of most income- and retirement-geared portfolios.

But preferred stocks have another quality that often gets downplayed: They’re an excellent source of diversification. Douglas Baker, manager of Nuveen Preferred Securities Fund (MUTF: NPSAX ), “says they have relatively low correlations with other assets, including common stocks, high-yield bonds, and investment-grade bonds” in a recent interview with Barron’s.

However, not every preferred stock fund is a gem, which is why you must have a scrutinizing eye toward quality. Today, I’m going to show you a trio of preferred stock funds that yield 7%.

All three look compelling at first glance, but one of them is actually a high-yield trap to avoid.

