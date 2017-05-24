EternalRocks Bug Could Make WannaCry Look Like Child’s Play

New malware — called EternalRocks — uses seven tricks discovered by the National Security Agency (NSA) and leaked last month by the Shadow Brokers hackers group. Cyber security experts described the malware as a “doomsday” worm that could strike suddenly.

Source: Shutterstock

Earlier this month, a worldwide WannaCry (also known as WannaCrypt) ransomware attack wreaked havoc in U.K. hospitals and Russian telecom networks. That malware took advantage of two NSA exploits that were leaked by the Shadow Brokers.

EternalRocks was discovered by Miroslav Stampar, a cybersecurity expert for Croatia’s national computer emergency response team. The earliest findings of EternalRocks have been traced to his May 3 comments on developer sharesite GitHub.

Unlike WannaCry, which alerts victims they’ve been infected through ransomware, EternalRocks remains behind the scenes on computers.

Last week, InvestorPlace contributor Larry Ramer wrote that in the wake of WannaCry, investors are wondering which cybersecurity stocks to buy. Positing that “it’s a good bet that the U.S. government will spend billions of dollars on cybersecurity going forward,” he recommended Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH ) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ).