Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Brooks Automation (BRKS), Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS ), Franks International NV (NYSE: FI ), and Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/31/17.

Brooks Automation will pay its quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share on 6/23/17, Frank’s International NV will pay its quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share on 6/16/17, and Sealed Air will pay its quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share on 6/16/17.

As a percentage of BRKS’s recent stock price of $27.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Brooks Automation Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when BRKS shares open for trading on 5/31/17.

Similarly, investors should look for FI to open 1.00% lower in price and for SEE to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKS, FI, and SEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Brooks Automation Inc, 4.02% for Frank’s International NV, and 1.44% for Sealed Air Corp.

