Ex-Dividend Reminders Include W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA ), Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS ), and Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/15/17.

Grace & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on 6/8/17, Bemis Co will pay its quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on 6/1/17, and Dominion Diamond will pay its semi-annual dividend of 20 cents per share on 6/5/17.

As a percentage of GRA’s recent stock price of $69.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Grace & Co to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when GRA shares open for trading on 5/15/17.

Similarly, investors should look for BMS to open 0.67% lower in price and for DDC to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRA, BMS, and DDC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for Grace & Co, 2.68% for Bemis Co, and 3.19% for Dominion Diamond.

