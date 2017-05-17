Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Kelly Services, Inc. (KEYLA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) , Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL ) and HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/19/17.

Kelly Services will pay its quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share on 6/7/17, Enable Midstream Partners will pay its quarterly dividend of 31.8 cents per share on 5/30/17, and HollyFrontier will pay its quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on 6/14/17.

As a percentage of KELYA’s recent stock price of $23.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Kelly Services to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when KELYA shares open for trading on 5/19/17.

Similarly, investors should look for ENBL to open 1.96% lower in price and for HFC to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KELYA, ENBL, and HFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kelly Services, Inc. :

Enable Midstream Partners L.P. :

HollyFrontier Corp. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Kelly Services, 7.83% for Enable Midstream Partners, and 4.88% for HollyFrontier.

