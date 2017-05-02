Ex-Dividend Reminders Include NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on May 4, 2017 NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI ), Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK ), and SJW Group (NYSE: SJW ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends.

NutriSystem will pay its quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents per share on 5/18/17, Weis Markets will pay its quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on 5/22/17, and SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of 21.75 cents per share on 6/1/17.

As a percentage of NTRI’s recent stock price of $55.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of NutriSystem to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when NTRI shares open for trading on 5/4/17. Similarly, investors should look for WMK to open 0.52% lower in price and for SJW to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRI, WMK, and SJW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for NutriSystem, 2.08% for Weis Markets, and 1.76% for SJW Group.

