Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Unilever plc (ADR) (UL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL ), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI ) , and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE: IHG ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/3/17.

Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of 38.28 cents per share on 6/7/17, D.R. Horton will pay its quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share on 5/19/17, and InterContinental Hotels will pay its semi-annual dividend of 64 cents per share on 5/22/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of UL’s recent stock price of $51.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Unilever plc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when UL shares open for trading on 5/3/17.

Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.30% lower in price and for IHG to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UL, DHI, and IHG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unilever plc :

D.R. Horton Inc. :

InterContinental Hotels Group plc :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Unilever plc, 1.21% for D.R. Horton, and 2.42% for InterContinental Hotels.

More From InvestorPlace