Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ), Msci Inc (NASDAQ: MSCI ), and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/17/17.

Whirlpool will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on 6/15/17, Msci will pay its quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share on 5/31/17, and Marriott International will pay its quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on 6/30/17.

As a percentage of WHR’s recent stock price of $186.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Whirlpool to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 5/17/17.

Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.28% lower in price and for MAR to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, MSCI, and MAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp :

MSCI Inc :

Marriott International, Inc. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Whirlpool, 1.13% for Msci, and 1.28% for Marriott International.

