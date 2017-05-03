Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Dips After Solid Q1 Earnings Beat

Of all the cloud’s biggest players, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) would seem to have the weakest hand when it comes to generating the billions of dollars each quarter needed to continue building out its data centers.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) both rent space on their clouds, selling them as infrastructures and platforms.

Google and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) also sell software, and file space, on their clouds, and have large app stores. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) began building clouds to serve its own app store, which brought in $7 billion during the last quarter alone.

What FB stock does is sell advertising, much of it aimed at teenagers. It is as dependent on advertising as critics say Google once was, but with less intention of changing. Small surprise then that when Facebook decided to build its own cloud centers it launched the Open Compute Project to make this simpler and cheaper.

Going into earnings on May 3, many were expecting Facebook’s deft advertising business to push non-GAAP net income of $1.12 per share on revenues of $7.85 billion. Heck, some whispers saw the number going to $1.21 per share!

Facebook announced that it is no longer reporting non-GAAP figures, however, so it’s understandable that many people were initially dismayed by Facebook’s $1.04 in per-share earnings … but that beat the GAAP figure of 87 cents by a mile. FB beat beat on revenue, too, at $8.032 billion.

The initial trading reaction was to treat it as a miss, with FB stock falling to $149.90 within minutes of the earnings release. Bears will take notice of the reported expenses, $4.7 billion, against $3.3 billion a year ago. Bulls will note that operating earnings were still up 66% over a year ago, revenue gained 49% and expenses saw a 40% YoY gain. Capital expenditures, meanwhile, came in at $1.27 billion.

Also, the company said it would no longer break out mobile users, as mobile is now the norm. Monthly active users are now at 1.94 billion and daily active surged to 1.28 billion during March, up 17% and 18%, respectively.

After dropping in initial trade after the numbers came out, FB stock rebounded back over $152 per share as investors saw the initial miss as a buying opportunity. As of this writing, Facebook shares are down 1.85%.

