Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Has the Sweet Smell of Success

Analysts are expecting big things from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) earnings Wednesday, a performance once associated only with companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Facebook earnings for the quarter ending March 30, due to be reported after the market closes May 3, are expected to be over $2.6 billion or $1.12 per share, on revenue of $7.85 billion and there are whispers that the number could go over $2.8 billion, or $1.21 per share.

Four years ago, that top line would have covered the entire year, and the bottom line would have blown past estimates. FB stock has quadrupled in size while dramatically increasing its profitability. That is why investors pay 43 times earnings for the stock, and 13 times its revenue.

Such is the power of the cloud.

Because Facebook decided to build its own cloud centers, and launched the Open Compute Project in 2011 to make this simpler and cheaper, it can lead the cutting edge of technology like no other service company.

The secret to Facebook is simple. It’s the cloud, stupid.

Facebook Is the Second Google

The resulting company is a lot more like Alphabet’s Google than analysts admit. Like Google, it depends on advertising, tied to intrinsic knowledge of who is reading each ad, which in turn is based on their browsing behavior.

This intrinsic ad model is enormously wasteful, in that it delivers ads people don’t want to see at times they don’t want to see them. But FB stock has so much inventory it still delivers more value to advertisers than they would get by letting publishers define audiences, using extrinsic targeting that shows readers ads based on the content they are looking at.

The result has been to destroy the publishing business model. Alphabet gets much of the blame for destroying the ad model, but Facebook has replaced the editors, as readers spend hours on “news” feeds that aren’t news at all, just things their Facebook “friends” are doing, saying or interested in.

To win attention, publishers are reduced to creating mass audiences with clickbait aimed at getting a lot of readers, rather than a target audience. There is no premium for aggregating an audience around a place, industry or lifestyle, and “fake” news crowds out the real thing.

