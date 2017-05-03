Facebook Inc (FB) Hiring 3,000 to Monitor Video Uploads

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has been a difficult place to browse in recent months, and the company is doing something about it.

Source: Shutterstock

Mark Zuckerberg’s creation announced Wednesday that it would be adding 3,000 workers to its payroll in order to monitor the videos that are uploaded at all times in order to ensure its viewers don’t have to watch inappropriate or violent videos that may be scarring.

Zuckerberg noted that the move is part of building a safer community that requires everyone to work together. “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down,” he added.

The 3,000 workers that will be added to Facebook’s workforce will be added to the current 4,500 employees who are helping to filter the content on the social media site.

A couple of disturbing videos have appeared recently, including a man’s killing of his baby daughter, followed by his suicide (the latter part was not broadcasted).

There was also a man who admitted in front of the camera that he was going to go on a murder spree, and he proceeded to film himself hunting down people purely for sport.

FB stock is down 0.6% Wednesday.