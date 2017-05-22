Facebook TV: Facebook Inc (FB) Delays Launch of Original ‘TV’ Shows

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) wants to expand its video efforts with TV-quality shows, but is facing delays.

Source: Facebook

Recent reports claim that Facebook Inc is expecting its TV shows to launch later this year. The current estimate is that users won’t see them show up until late July or early August. The company is looking to launch the shows at the same time that it updates its website and app to include a video tab.

Several sources say that the reason for the delay is the video tab. Facebook Inc does not have it ready yet and this is causing the delay in original content. This newest report comes after previous plans to push the feature back. It was originally supposed to launch in April, and then was pushed back to June before this newest delay.

Facebook Inc isn’t responding to the reports that its TV video efforts are facing a delay. However, it has been clear than it wants to launch original video content. FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as much himself back in February. He also said it would provide content that viewers would want to tune in to weekly to keep up with, reports Recode.

Facebook Inc reportedly wants to bring two different types of videos to its platform. The first are the more TV-like ones that will air once a week and last for roughly 30 minutes. The second type of videos would only last for about five minutes to 10 minutes and will go up daily, The Tech Portal notes.