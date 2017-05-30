Facebook Inc (FB): Wait for the Pullback, Then Buy FB Stock for the Long Term

Almost two months ago, we said that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is a buy, regardless of the inevitable pullback. FB stock is up nearly 8% since then. It also includes another applaud-worthy earnings report. So, what now?

In the last quarter, Facebook grew revenue by almost 50% year over year to $8.03 billion. Revenue came in ahead of analysts’ expectations, while earnings came in 16% above consensus estimates. I found the sheer number of users to be the most stunning, though. Daily active users climbed 18% to 1.28 billion, while monthly active users climbed 17% to 1.94 billion.

So many people have been shooting against Facebook over the years, whether it was the metric reporting issue to advertisers, higher costs or ad and user saturation. There’s been reason after reason to bet that “this is it” for FB, but somehow, the stock keeps churning higher.

Looking Ahead With Facebook

FB stock is up 32% on the year and Facebook now sports a market cap of $442 billion. While the rally seems unsustainable, why does it have to end? We’re not unrealistic about the possibilities of a pullback. But, as of now, Facebook’s business continues to hum along.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) has a goldmine in real-time news if management can figure out how to unlock the value. And, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) has captured young users’ interest, although Facebook’s Instagram has been pushing back.

Although some may question Instagram’s copying tactics against Snapchat, it’s hard to argue its effectiveness. Although it has recovered about half of the losses, SNAP stock plunged more than 20% after its first earnings report a few weeks ago.

The point is relatively straight-forward: 16.4% of the total world population logs into Facebook on a daily basis. More than one-quarter of the world does so monthly. This is vastly more impressive if considering that, as of 2015, less than half the world even has internet access. This is to say that FB dominates the social media world and it looks as though that will continue.

Because Facebook is so profitable, it can afford to increase costs. It can explore new avenues for growth and look for ways to increase value to advertisers. It can also look to improve user experience. Guess what higher value for advertisers and a better user experience leads to? Yep, more money for Facebook.

Original content, ordering food delivery via Facebook and a number of other initiatives will be hit-or-miss over the years. But, watching FB squash Snap in essentially six months’ time goes to show just how powerful it is. There’s little reason to bet against that changing now.

