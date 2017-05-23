Are the 4 FANG Stocks Still the Way to Wealth?

Jim Cramer of CNBC gets credit for coining the term FANG stocks: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Neflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Google, the digital artists now known as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Cramer coined the term on Feb. 25, 2013. Since then Alphabet has more than doubled, Amazon is up over 250% and Facebook and Netflix have gone up over 400%.

The total market cap of these four stocks is now $1.55 trillion. Google and Facebook are still growing their ad revenues faster than the market. Netflix and Amazon have become internet TV networks as powerful as ABC, CBS and Fox.

So, good call. I personally own three of these FANG stocks – Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook. My retirement is riding on them.

The question for the house: Does FANG still work? Or is it time to pull the plug? Let’s look at each stock on its own.

