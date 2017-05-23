Finish May on a High Note With These 106 Trades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunitiesm, and today’s blog post should be a great place to start.

After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 106 big blue chips.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

More From InvestorPlace