New Fitbit Inc (FIT) Smartwatch and Earbud Details Leak

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) has been hard at work on its answer to Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple watch. Yahoo Finance dug up details on the new Fitbit smartwatch and accompanying Fitbit earbuds — code-named “Project Higgs” and “Parkside” — including images. With Fitbit stock down 22% since the start of the year, a January layoff and the Apple Watch Series 3 expected this fall, there’s a lot riding on these products.

Here’s everything the big leak revealed about Fitbit’s crucial smartwatch plans.

Project Higgs: The New Fitbit Smartwatch Is Clearly a Fitbit

Any Pebble fans who had hopes the new Fitbit smartwatch would draw inspiration from smartwatches released by that defunct company — whose software assets and engineers were snapped up by Fitbit last year — will be disappointed.

So will those who aren’t fond of the Fitbit Blaze design.

Yahoo Finance’s images of Project Higgs show the new Fitbit smartwatch looks very similar to the Blaze. It has a square face, similar button placement and the familiar Fitbit elastomer wristband. The primary visual difference is that the new smartwatch doesn’t appear to have the same clunky frame mechanism for swapping bands, although users will be able to change bands.

Other features include GPS, heart-rate monitor, touch-less payment support, 1000-nit display and four-day battery life. Pricing is expected to be around $300.

Overcoming Manufacturing Difficulties

Yahoo Finance specifies the manufacturing problems that have been plaguing the design of the new Fitbit smartwatch, threatening to delay the release. Its sources say the two big problems are the integrated GPS and water resistance.

Apparently the antenna was poorly placed, preventing the GPS from working properly. That forced a redesign of the Fitbit smartwatch. The company’s engineers are also reportedly struggling to make Project Higgs waterproof.

At this point, Yahoo Finance is unable to confirm whether the final version Fitbit launches will be fully waterproof or merely water-resistant. If it’s not waterproof, that’s going to be a problem when comparing against the Apple Watch, which can be worn underwater.

Software and App Store

Even if it didn’t contribute to the hardware and design of the new Fitbit smartwatch, the one big area where Fitbit’s Pebble acquisition was expected to pay off was with software and an app store.

However, according to the Yahoo Finance leak, the software running on Project Higgs matches the UI on the Fitbit Blaze. Any app store is not expected to arrive in time for the fall launch and the smartwatch will instead ship with a collection of customized apps — like the Blaze.

One key new feature is integrated music storage and playback, but even that seems to have not gone according to plan. Instead of Spotify, Fitbit was apparently forced to go with Pandora Media Inc’s (NYSE: P ) Pandora instead.

Parkside Fitbit Earbuds

In addition to offering the ability to store music for playback, Yahoo Finance dug up the details on “Parkside” the Bluetooth Fitbit earbuds that will be released alongside the new smartwatch.

