Trade Ford Motor Company (F) Stock in Cruise Control

It’s no secret, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has not been a bull (or a mustang or a bronco for that matter) for shareholders in a long, long while. But with more than its share of bad news priced in, Ford stock is more of a buy than not — well, kinda sorta — using F options.

Ford stock, it seems, can’t seem to get out of its own way. Supportive items such as the company’s recent and generally decent earnings report, all things considered, failed to turn the ignition key for bulls. After a false start, Ford stock backed up by about 2.5% in the immediate earnings aftermath.

And bigger picture?

Well, that too has also seemingly been ignored and much to the chagrin of F stock shareholders.

Longer-term supports such as firm strides in making sure Ford is on solid footing through the thick — such as the autonomous auto revolution — and thin, like a bulletproof financial position to weather the next auto cycle decline, have been given about as much respect as Rodney Dangerfield.

The good news? Maybe it’s in the Ford stock chart at this point in time? If it’s not though, there may still be a reason to buckle up for a test drive. Let me explain.

Ford Stock Weekly Chart

Over the past couple weeks, since I last wrote about Ford stock, not much has changed technically. And overall that’s a good thing for investors, though unlikely of benefit for a ‘cheapy’ OTM pre-earnings call position discussed at the time.

Bottom line and as far as the price chart is concerned, F shares are still holding a ‘good enough for government work’ triple bottom formed over the past 15 months. In fact, with this week’s minor breach of the February 2016 low and stochastics still curling up from an oversold condition, the pattern could be viewed as even a bit more durable if $10.90 can hold.

And if $10.90 doesn’t hold and instead folds? The August 2015 flash crash low of $10.44 is just around the corner. Personally, I’m not sure how that test and potential double-bottom would play out for F shareholders. However, that’s not to say buckling up in Ford stock with a limited-risk alternative long position is out of the question.

