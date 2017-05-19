Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Is Stuck in Reverse for Good Reason

If you’re a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) shareholder and are frustrated that Ford stock is down nearly 40% from its 2014 peak, you’re not alone. The Board of Directors, CEO Mark Fields and even some analysts have grown weary of the fact that F stock has been such a poor performer of late … despite the fact that last year was the second-most profitable year the company has ever seen.

The crux of the problem? Investors just don’t see enough hope for a bright future.

Those doubters should know that the company is actually doing quite a bit to reshape the company for maximum relevancy in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, all those owners of Ford stock who have their doubts may ultimately be right.

Ford’s Initiatives

Though we’d seen glimpses of it several times in the recent past, Ford’s strategic plans were laid out in some detail at last week’s annual meeting of Ford stock holders. Chief among those efforts are the cultivation of more electric vehicles, autonomous driving and ride-sharing solutions; the first two will clearly take aim as a fast-growing Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

The effort goes well beyond the development of new technologies, however. It’s also getting back to basics, working on selling more cars — and more of its profitable trucks in particular — and at the same time developing new vehicles that don’t exist today.

Case in point: China.

While China has always been a key market for Ford Motor as well as rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), it has never been a terribly profitable market for either company. Chinese consumers prefer smaller and more fuel-efficient vehicles, which are significantly less profitable than the gas-guzzling beasts many U.S. drivers love.

That may be about to change, however. Last month, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, it was clear most of the major U.S. auto manufacturers are pushing to sell more large pickup trucks in the country, where only 2% of its automobile market is made up of large-truck sales.

At the same time Ford plans on ramping up truck sales in China, it aims to introduce (or re-introduce) new concepts that should appeal to shifting domestic tastes. The two biggies? Ford will be introducing a smaller crossover vehicle called the EcoSport to the U.S. market, and it’s bringing back the small pickup truck called the Ranger. The latter went away for a while, and the former is already a success in foreign markets.

Be that as it may, the initiatives aren’t apt to do enough to help rekindle a struggling Ford stock soon enough.

F Stock Not Perfectly Positioned

Give Mark Fields credit for at least one thing … he’s trying new things rather than doubling down on the aging plans he inherited. “New” doesn’t guarantee success though, and little of what Ford is doing will likely bear fruit soon enough to sate current or potential F shareholders.

