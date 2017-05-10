Put the Brakes on Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Frustration

Frustrated with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) lately? You’re not alone. Ford’s Board of Directors detained CEO Mark Fields this week for a little talk about the company’s direction ahead of Thursday’s annual shareholder meeting. It seems F stock is down more than 35% since Fields took the driver’s seat, and the board is getting impatient for results.

Adding insult to injury, Ford stock has shed nearly 8% so far this year, allowing upstart electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) to surpass the original American automaker in terms of market capitalization.



Click to Enlarge Even long-time rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) — who was also upstaged by Tesla in terms of market valuation — has made a better go of the shifting American auto market than Ford, banking on its successful GMC Yukon line of large sport-utility vehicles, which have made a comeback due to languishing oil and gasoline prices.

Ford itself is looking to revitalize its own large SUV offerings by launching redesigned versions of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator later this year. But in this too, Ford continues to chase is competitors rather than lead.

In Fields defense, he has F stock pointed in the right direction by focusing on automated vehicles, AI driven taxies and electric vehicles. The problem is that Ford still has to make money in the current market while preparing for the next. It’s a task that is taking much longer and proving to be more costly than investors, and, apparently, Ford’s Board of Directors had anticipated.

The general consensus is that Ford stock will turn around … eventually. But the question for investors is how much frustration are you willing to endure before that happens? Ford stock investors can take some solace in the fact that the company offers a solid dividend of 5.4% — more than double the average yield of 2% from S&P 500 index companies.

With a rocky fundamental outlook, it’s no surprise that Ford stock hasn’t won many backers on the sentiment front. For instance, Thomson/First Call reports that only eight of the 24 analysts following the stock rate it a buy or better. The 12-month price target is also restrained, offering up a premium of about 15% at $12.90.

On the options front, call traders are understandably thin. At last check, the back-month June put/call open interest ratio rested at 0.86, up sharply from a similar back-month reading in the 0.50-0.60 range at the beginning of the year. Peak call OI totals more than 104,000 contracts at the June $13 strike, but many of these options have been open since mid-February, when F stock was trading in the $12.60 range.

