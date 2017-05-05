Friday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (BUD) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, as Wall Street watches oil prices plunge and waits on key April jobs data. In overnight trading, crude futures plunge nearly 5% to tag a nearly five-month low on global oversupply concerns. Meanwhile, April nonfarm payrolls are expected to show the addition of 190,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate seen coming in at 4.5%.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.04%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.16%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Thursday, with about 16.1 million calls and 15.7 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio soared to a one-month high of 0.77, prompting the 10-day moving average to tick higher to 0.66.

Driving Thursday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) saw mixed options activity after CEO Brian Moynihan called President Donald Trump’s plans to break up big banks “crazy.” Elsewhere, Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD ) call volume spiked to unusual levels after a jump in quarterly revenue and the acquisition of another independent brewery. Finally, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) took a heavy hit from plunging energy prices, but options traders remained optimistic.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

The banking sector has come under scrutiny this week, after President Trump said he was looking at potential plans to instate a revamped version of the 1930s Glass-Steagall Act, which would breakup so called “universal” banks, or those with both investment and commercial banking operations. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan spoke out (video) on the topic yesterday, calling any such plan to break up big banks “crazy” and pledged that BofA wouldn’t go back to pre-crisis practices.

Despite the president’s talk, optimism continues to build on BAC stock. But options traders showed a modicum of caution yesterday, as calls only captured 47% of the more than 508,000 contracts traded on BAC shares. That said, there was on rather interesting block of call contracts that traded around noon for BofA.

According to data from Trade-Alert.com, a block of 32,000 5 May $23.50 calls crossed the tape for the ask price of 5 cents, or $5 per contract. The trade occurred just as BAC breached $23.50 yesterday around noon, so it’s difficult to tell if it was the closure of an existing short call position, or the initiation of a fresh long position. If it was the latter, the trade is already in the money, and any gains heading into the close today are icing on the cake.

